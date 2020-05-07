Cowardly Shepherds

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

CACTUS, AZ—Local Christian man Lucas Mercer took a few minutes this morning to praise God that he doesn’t live in one of those Communist countries where the government can just shut the churches down on a whim.

He bowed his head in prayer, expressing his gratitude that he doesn’t live in a place like China or the Middle East where churches are closed down by the government all the time.

“Thank you, Lord, that I live in America, where the government would never raid a church, shut it down, order it to close, or cite people for going to church,” said Mercer, praying out his open window this morning as is his custom. “I live in America, land of the free and home of the brave, where we would never put up with police officers shutting down churches. I can live out my faith confidently, knowing that my fellow Americans and I will rise up against the government if they ever tried something like that.”

Go here to read the rest. With certain honorable exceptions the churches in this country have acted shamefully, not only locking down churches around the country, but, especially in the first weeks, giving every appearance of having abandoned their sheep in their hour of need. The Catholic Church is the best organized church in the nation, and I must say that except for a few bishops and a few thousand priest, the Church has not covered herself with glory during this shameful period. I was pleased in reading my local village paper yesterday that the Baptist church in town is reopening May 17. The Village Administrator also announced that the local cops would not be enforcing the ten person limitation that our Governor, the world’s dumbest billionaire, decreed for religious services going forward. Time for all churches to reopen and time for Catholic bishops, here and abroad, to grow spines and recall that they are, or rather should be, bishops of Christ, and not time serving bureaucrats in fancy dress.