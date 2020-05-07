Cuomo Says Thank You

I would say unbelievable, but it is right in character for Governor Jerk:

Health care heroes who came from around the country to help fight the coronavirus outbreak in New York will still have to pay state income taxes, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The taxes would also affect Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian aid organization that set up a temporary hospital in Central Park.

“We’re not in a position to provide any subsidies right now because we have a $13 billion deficit,” Cuomo said during his daily press briefing Tuesday. “So there’s a lot of good things I’d like to do, and if we get federal funding, we can do, but it would be irresponsible for me to sit here looking at a $13 billion deficit and say I’m gonna spend more money, when I can’t even pay the essential services.”

The issue first arose when Samaritan’s Purse was setting up its emergency field hospital, according to New York City-based PIX11 News. The charity’s comptroller noticed that a New York state law requires anyone working in the state for more than 14 days to pay income tax.

Go here to read the rest. Well, I guess Cuomo decided that any chance he had to replace Zombie Biden is out the window. I do have to hand it to Cuomo, he has raised rank ingratitude to an art form, and placed in granite the negative impression that much of the country has about New York City.