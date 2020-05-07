PopeWatch: Cardinal Sarah

If only he were Pope Sarah:

Cardinal Robert Sarah has said “bizarre proposals” regarding reception of Holy Communion in Italy aimed at minimizing the risk of contagion of the coronavirus are “total madness” and represent a number of examples of the devil attacking the Eucharist.

One particular proposal, reportedly being studied by the Italian government and already adopted in some dioceses in Germany, is “do-it-yourself” Communion, whereby consecrated hosts are packaged in plastic bags so the faithful can take them away.

The practice is being proposed while public Masses remain suspended across much of Europe, depriving many of the faithful receiving Holy Communion.

Such a proposal is “absolutely not possible,” the prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments told the Italian Catholic news site La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana May 2. “God deserves respect; you can’t put him in a bag. I don’t know who thought of this absurdity.”

The Eucharist, he added, “must be treated with faith, we cannot treat it as a trivial object. We are not at the supermarket. This is total madness.”

Cardinal Sarah, in advocating more reverence of God at Mass, has suggested kneeling to receive Holy Communion on the tongue and for the Mass to be celebrated ad orientem. He said current proposals of distributing Communion “wouldn’t even come to mind” if people were “really aware of what we are celebrating in the Mass and what the Eucharist is.”

If a majority of Catholics truly understood what the Eucharist is, and acted upon it, life on this Earth would be transformed.