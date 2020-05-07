Shelley Luther Freed

Some good news:

The Texas Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of salon owner Shelley Luther, who was jailed for opening in violation of the state’s rules, as Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order retroactively eliminating jail time as a consequence for violating the state’s coronavirus restrictions.

Shortly after Abbott’s announcement, the Supreme Court of Texas ordered Luther’s release. She was released from jail Thursday afternoon.

Go here to read the rest. May the entire country soon be free.