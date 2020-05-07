Shut Up and Do What You Are Told

That has been the order of the day as the economy has been wrecked and our civil liberties treated as “non-essential”. Time for a great reckoning. As Lincoln noted at the onset of the Civil War:

This country, with its institutions, belongs to the people who inhabit it. Whenever they shall grow weary of the existing Government, they can exercise their constitutional right of amending it or their revolutionary right to dismember or overthrow it.

This debacle has revealed both a shocking level of incompetence in our governments and a willingness, I would say in many cases an eagerness, to run roughshod over the American people which is unprecedented in scope and duration. Benjamin Franklin, as he was exiting the Constitutional Convention in 1787, famously opined that we would have a Republic so long as we could keep it. This virus madness illustrates quite clearly how we could lose it.