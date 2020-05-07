Thought For the Day

The Calix Society: 12 Steps Catholic Synergy
A guest post from Friend of Bill W.: CALIX SOCIETY CREDO “Calix is an association of Catholic alcoholics, drug addicts, and family
A guest post from Friend of Bill W.: CALIX SOCIETY CREDO “Calix is an association of Catholic alcoholics, drug addicts, and family
Grant has come East to take up his last command And the grand command of the armies. It is
THIS illustrious saint was born at Harpham, a village in the province of the Deiri, which comprised Yorkshire, Lancashire, and the rest
2 Comments
Hair salon, huh? With that underwhelming show of excessive force, I would have thought they were getting ready to take down a hopped up dancing stormtrooper….
At least the governor of Texas acted sensibly.