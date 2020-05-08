Who Are You Going to Believe, Your Lying Eyes or Mark Shea?

Hattip to commenter Nate Winchester. Mark Shea, who used to be a Catholic apologist and now is a Leftist Pharisee, wrote this week:

What has struck me consistently is how people on the Left are not interested in persecuting Christians and how often they beg them to be Christians, to act like Christians, to give balm to their souls by not being simply awful, selfish, appalling human beings.

Go here to read the rest. This was written in the same week that the Little Sisters of the Poor were making another appearance before the Supreme Court courtesy of the Obama administration.

I guess for Shea it would only be persecution if the state were engaging in the type actions that the Chinese government is currently taking against Christians and Muslims, but perhaps not even then, since he has written nothing about the ongoing current Chinese persecution except to defend the abysmal Vatican-China deal.

Mark should try visiting the same frame of reality the rest of us inhabit occasionally.