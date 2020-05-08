Who Are You Going to Believe, Your Lying Eyes or Mark Shea?

Hattip to commenter Nate Winchester. Mark Shea, who used to be a Catholic apologist and now is a Leftist Pharisee, wrote this week:
What has struck me consistently is how people on the Left are not interested in persecuting Christians and how often they beg them to be Christians, to act like Christians, to give balm to their souls by not being simply awful, selfish, appalling human beings.
Go here to read the rest. This was written in the same week that the Little Sisters of the Poor were making another appearance before the Supreme Court courtesy of the Obama administration.
I guess for Shea it would only be persecution if the state were engaging in the type actions that the Chinese government is currently taking against Christians and Muslims, but perhaps not even then, since he has written nothing about the ongoing current Chinese persecution except to defend the abysmal Vatican-China deal.
Mark should try visiting the same frame of reality the rest of us inhabit occasionally.
7 Comments
Silver Lining Factor: The Leftist, blue state governors are destroying these hateful people’s futures.
I suppose NYC Dear Leader DeBlasio threatening to permanently close churches and synagogues, and LGBTQXYZ guerrillas setting up for litigation bakers and wedding photographers doesn’t count as persecution.
The left doesn’t need to persecute Christians. They have Muslims massacring them all over the Planet.
they beg them to be Christians, to act like Christians, to give balm to their souls by not being simply awful, selfish, appalling human beings
…which is defined as “doing exactly what the Left wants.”
It’s called emotional abuse, and is a standard characteristic of serial abusers– from gaslighting to DARVO, this is basic stuff; if he’d read “The Power of Fear,” just the first chapter or two, then the predatory manipulation would be explained much better than I can.
Facts matter.
The Left does not hate us specifically for being Christians, but for opposing their vicious lifestyles and demanding the right to participate in civil society while saying so. They won’t come after us with torches and nooses; they’ll just write laws that impoverish and imprison us. It will be the impersonal persecution of an Antonine emperor, not (except maybe in spots like San Francisco) the sadistic wrath of a Galerius.
Shea in his bile confounds our agreement with the outcome of Trump’s policies with approval of his personal character.
With scant doubt the clergy, the seminary faculty, the denominational apparat, and the supposed Christian college faculty and chock a block with Vichy characters. “Behave like Christians” for these people means something close to ‘mollycoddle our preferred mascot groups’ (and despise the orthodox faithful).
“if he’d read “The Power of Fear,” just the first chapter or two, then the predatory manipulation would be explained”
I think he and others understand it. However they are using it and similar books as an “How To” manuals.
Foxfier I may not be able to award comment of the day, but you’ve got my vote for it with this one.
Marx Che might want to take a long look in the mirror and begin acting like a Christian, himself, rather than the awful, selfish, appalling serial calumniator and hyperbolic asshat he portrays on social media.