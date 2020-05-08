Laguna Beach Revolt

Language advisory as to the video. Lots of really ticked off people right now in this country, even in the blue parts of California.
Language advisory as to the video. Lots of really ticked off people right now in this country, even in the blue parts of California.
Hattip to commenter Nate Winchester. Mark Shea, who used to be a Catholic apologist and now is a Leftist Pharisee, wrote this
All things bright and beautiful, All creatures great and small, All things wise and wonderful, The Japanese eat them all!
HE was a holy Irish bishop, who travelled to Rome with St. Plechelm, and the deacon Otger. He afterwards preached the faith
2 Comments
Don, the problem is that, as so called “blue state” true believers, they never expected that their left wing elected leaders would treat THEM like this. It was always someone else who had to suffer and change their ways to the state approve new world order. I guess some may have perspective after this. Then again I know of others who were quick to give u their freedoms in order to be “safe”.
Probably not ticked off enough to recall Newsome.
At least not yet.