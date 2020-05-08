Laguna Beach Revolt

 

Language advisory as to the video.  Lots of really ticked off people right now in this country, even in the blue parts of California.

  1. Don, the problem is that, as so called “blue state” true believers, they never expected that their left wing elected leaders would treat THEM like this. It was always someone else who had to suffer and change their ways to the state approve new world order. I guess some may have perspective after this. Then again I know of others who were quick to give u their freedoms in order to be “safe”.

