My Sentiments Precisely

Christopher Johnson at Midwest Conservative Journal gives it to the world’s dumbest billionaire, J.B. Pritzker, by the stupidity of the people, Governor of Illinois:

Like I said about Gauleiter de Blasio. Do a mosque and see what happens. Or be prepared for a whole lot of people coming to the conclusion that sending Illinois cops into a church to arrest some poor Illinois sap caught standing 5.998567 feet away from some other poor Illinois sap is about a lot of things but the public health most certainly isn’t one of them.

Plus, the electoral optics couldn’t possibly be worse.

We’re talking about people’s livelihoods here, lard-a–. Assuming, if you ever do open the state up again, that they’ll even have jobs to go back to. As somebody who’s had more than his share of experience with it, prolonged unemployment is the easiest thing in the world to expect somebody else to go through. I wouldn’t begin to understand what it must be like to have to impotently watch the business you spent your life building shatter into a million pieces for reasons that you no longer understand, never mind agree with.

And don’t even get me started on telling people when, where and under what conditions they can worship their God.

Glenn Reynolds puts it like this.

The shutdowns were sold as “two weeks to slow the spread,” and “flattening the curve,” and so on, and lots of people thought that was sensible, and it was. A two-month (or longer) shutdown is a different animal, and nobody consented to that. So now people are, mostly silently, withdrawing their consent from the state.

Explain things to people. Explain in great detail why folks really need to take a couple of weeks or even a month off and they’ll happily do it as long as they fully understand why. But if that period just keeps getting longer and longer for vaguer and vaguer “reasons” or if people are told not to ask questions, that the government knows what’s best, expect more than a little pushback.

Fact is, there are probably nowhere near enough jails in the state, fat boy. Not to mention how many times we’ll all get to relive all those moments during the campaign commercials.

Of course what the governor is doing is completely illegal, as his emergency powers vanish after thirty days:

(20 ILCS 3305/7) (from Ch. 127, par. 1057)







Sec. 7. Emergency Powers of the Governor. In the event

of a disaster, as defined in Section 4, the Governor may, by proclamation

declare that a disaster exists. Upon such proclamation,

the Governor shall have and may exercise for a period not to exceed 30

days the following emergency powers;

He has not called the legislature back into session in order to request that it turn his decrees into legislation.

His mechanism of making an additional disaster proclamation in order to extend his emergency powers flies in the face of the plain reading of the statute that emergency powers may not exceed a period of 30 days. This is tyranny, pure and simple, and his edicts should be ignored by the people of Illinois.