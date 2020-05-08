PopeWatch: Bashing Benedict

Don’t look now, but it looks like there might be a coordinated assault going on against former Pope Benedict. The Express, that most tabloid of British tabloids, has been bashing the Pope Emeritus all week. Go here for a sample where they raise the Nazi canard. America, the Jesuit rag not the country, publishes an editorial basically saying that Benedict should shut the hell up. Go here to read it. The Pope Emeritus has accused unnamed opponents of wanting to silence him. Go here to read about it.

Did the Pope authorize this Code Red? On Wednesday the Pope made these cryptic remarks:

“We often speak of ‘the mafia’. But here are spiritual mafias, domestic mafias, always looking for someone else to cover them and to remain in darkness,” he said, adding that, “It’s not easy to live in the light. The light makes us see many ugly things in ourselves that we don’t want to see. Vices, sins.”



Go here to read the rest. Always looking for someone else to cover them and to remain in darkness might be the Pope accusing his critics of using the Pope Emeritus to get at him, or it might be the usual Francis incoherent lashing out, that is among the elements that make this Pontificate such an unending joy. Maybe there is nothing to this, or maybe the Pope Emeritus should up the number of his food tasters.