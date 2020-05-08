Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Wiro

HE was a holy Irish bishop, who travelled to Rome with St. Plechelm, and the deacon Otger. He afterwards preached the faith of Christ to the Pagans in the low-countries. Prince Pepin of Herstal was a great admirer of his sanctity, and bestowed on him a lonely wood, called the Mount of St. Peter, now of St. Odilia, near the river Roer, one league from Ruremund; and repaired to him often bare-foot to confess his sins. Broken by austerities and old age, he departed to our Lord in the seventh century. See Miræus, and his ancient life in the Bollandists, with a hymn, and several other memoirs, t. 2. Maij. p. 309.

Butler’s Lives of the Saints