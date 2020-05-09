May 9, 2020: US Death Toll

ust to keep track of the nonsense that has wrecked our economy and generally made our politicians run around as if their fool heads were on fire, each day I publish the corona virus total death toll in the US based upon the latest data I can find. A single death is an immense tragedy if you love the person. However, we are not talking about love, but rather public policy, which should always involve a sober analysis of risk and cost. Please recall that in a bad normal flu year our death toll in the US can be as high as 90,000.
Note: this will be a total death toll since the beginning of this bad farce, and not a daily toll. As of the beginning of May 9 the death toll is 78,616 . May the Perpetual Light shine upon them.
2 Comments
It’s snowing in Boston today. Light snow, it won’t stick but it’s May 9th. 70 cities plus are poised to break low temperature records.
But it can’t be! It doesn’t fit the climate models!
Maybe nature is trying to tell us something about “models.”
Did they think they were going to live forever?
Even without all this pandemic porn, Americans die. Each year, approximately 3,000,000 Americans meet their maker. Approximately 198,000 per million 65 and older Americans die each year. So, far an exaggerated 238 per million are said to have succumbed to the China Virus. The victims were mostly aged and infirm.
Deduct CT, IL, NJ, NY, and few other fiscally-bankrupt, hugely-mismanaged democrat-run hell holes from the numbers and all the pandemic panic is revealed as an opportunity to either get bailed-out or to wreck the evil, unjust market economy and institute their cradle-to-grave, Venezuela-style and green nightmare. .
Lockdowns have been in force in the worst locales and they are not working. It’s optics and politics.
Silver Lining Factor: We learned that experts and models are of no use except for terrorizing the cattle.