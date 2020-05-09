Thought For the Day

About Time
Language advisory as to the above video. News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee: WASHINGTON, D.C.—In a surprise ruling, the
Let us never forget the love of Jesus for children, whom he took upon his lap and blessed. Blessed Theresa of
It was announced today by the Vatican that the Pope Emeritus has agreed to be the abbot of the first Catholic monastery
This young lady has a wisdom beyond her years.