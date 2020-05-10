Free the Green

Reopen Green America yesterday.

More to explorer

3 Comments

  1. Somebody should compare that map with a) the photo from space of the U.S. lit up at night, b) the Clinton Archipelago from 2016.

  2. The lock downs will continue until they encounter a deficit of 89 year-olds with multiple chronic diseases or Trump is sufficiently damaged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: