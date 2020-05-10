Free the Green

Reopen Green America yesterday.
Mom’s Many Gifts to Me
If I were hanged on the highest hill, Mother o’ mine, O mother o’ mine! I know whose love would follow
Reopen Green America yesterday.
If I were hanged on the highest hill, Mother o’ mine, O mother o’ mine! I know whose love would follow
I refuse to wear a stupid mask. I find them hard to breathe in and I think they are of dubious utility.
3 Comments
Somebody should compare that map with a) the photo from space of the U.S. lit up at night, b) the Clinton Archipelago from 2016.
The lock downs will continue until they encounter a deficit of 89 year-olds with multiple chronic diseases or Trump is sufficiently damaged.
This graphic is wrong about the areas I live near to.
There simply haven’t been many deaths on Cape Cod.
https://www.capenews.net/coronavirus/seven-more-covid-19-deaths-reported-on-cape-cod/article_1e045a11-64c0-5b94-a78b-638b36abcbc1.html
Nor is there a strict dividing line between RI and MA.