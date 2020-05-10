Useless Masks

I refuse to wear a stupid mask. I find them hard to breathe in and I think they are of dubious utility. From a nurse commenting at Instapundit:

As a nurse I am now required to wear a mask through my entire 12 hour shift. I go home every day I work with a headache, pretty sure I now have a sinus infection, the masks makes my sinuses extremely stuffy and yet are so inefficient that when I am talking to my patients it pulls down on my face exposing my nose, talking about the ones with loops that go around your ears. The only way to stop that is to have buttons on the, mostly handmade, surgical caps or head covering most of us are wearing so you can put the loops on the buttons to tighten the mask enough to make it worthwhile. Monday I hope to be able to speak to my provider and get a script for what I am positive is a sinus infection directly brought about by 12 plus hours of mask wearing. It is very debatable if they significantly help a thing, when even people in the health care field are constantly fiddling with them because we can’t breathe. Outside of surgery masks were meant to reduce risk for droplet isolation, going in the room for the necessary care, then back out where mask was removed. Wearing them constantly for 12 plus hours is hell. And WHO doesn’t recommend mask wearing unless you are sick, the same position the CDC took until it was politically correct not to. Neither agency has covered itself in glory, but the reality is if masks are not worn by the general public appropriately and washed if cloth with every use, or disposed with every use and you can’t keep your hands off of it, then the mask us doing very, very little to prevent any spread of disease.

Stopped to get coffee on my way to work the other day, went to walk in and a sign on the door says you MUST wear a mask. I turned around and left. I just can’t do it when I have to do it for those 12 hours. I have an N95 and a cloth mask in my car but i just couldn’t wear one just for a cup of coffee. Outside of grocery shopping guess I just won’t shop and can save money. Oh wait, I live in Michigan where the Governor has decided most businesses are non essential anyway. I strongly supported the initial stop so we had time to figure out things, but we are well past all that. And to me the data that masks do much for the general public wearing ill fitting cloth masks, or ear looped surgical masks while constantly touching them, is just not there. If there is science driven data otherwise I will reconsider. I get why people are doing it, even gave my kids N95 masks, had a box left over from a bathroom remodel. But I am still skeptical if useful by the general public.

The current reaction to the virus is superstitious scientism, giving credence to idiocy because it is, wrongly, called science, rather than actual science.