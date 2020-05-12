Justice: Yes, Social: No

Thou shalt not do that which is unjust, nor judge unjustly. Respect not the person of the poor, nor honor the countenance of the mighty. But judge thy neighbor according to justice.



Leviticus 19: 15

For Catholics charity is at the core of our Faith, with the command of Christ to love God and love our neighbor. What is now called Social Justice, basically repackaged Leftist politics, has nothing to do with true charity, which is the individual responsibility of each Catholic. Working as a volunteer in a soup kitchen is charity. Voting for a larger welfare state is Leftist politics. Helping an illegal alien family lacking basic food is charity. Voting to have our immigration laws ignored is Leftist politics. A sign of a religion on its way to extinction is when it becomes indistinguishable from a political movement. CS Lewis, who saw all this coming, put it well in his Screwtape Letters:

The thing to do is to get a man at first to value social justice as a thing which the Enemy demands, and then work him on to the stage at which he values Christianity because it may produce social justice. For the Enemy will not be used as a convenience. Men or nations who think they can revive the Faith in order to make a good society might just as well think they can use the stairs of Heaven as a short cut to the nearest chemist’s shop. Fortunately it is quite easy to coax humans round this little corner.

Regrettably, social justice in contemporary Catholicism is used in precisely this manner. When that phrase is used by Catholics today it almost always means that “I see a problem and this government program is a way to address this problem. If you disagree you are a hard hearted heretic and do not believe in the Social Justice teachings of the Church!” At bottom the argument is really not much more sophisticated than that in most cases when the social justice bat is wielded by Catholics, usually, but not always, on the port side of politics, at least on economic issues. The bleakly hilarious aspect of this is that Catholics, above most other groups, should recall what an enemy Caesar has often been to the Church down through the centuries. The idea of constantly enhancing the power of the State should be anathema to all Catholics. Instead, the first impulse of many modern Catholics, especially in issues related to the poor, is to scream for Caesar to do something about it. This is a betrayal of not only common sense, but the traditional Catholic understanding that we all have a duty to personally help our less fortunate brothers and sisters, and that we cannot simply shuffle off the duty to Caesar. We also have the problem that anti-poverty programs run by Caesar tend to be immensely expensive, wasteful and counterproductive.

Social justice usually in practice ends up with thieves employed by the government taking property from A, keeping a substantial cut, and throwing the much reduced remainder at favored B and C. This poorly thought out Robin Hood theology is at the basis of the manifestly failing welfare states today. It is the antithesis of the voluntary charity called for by Christ in the tale of the Good Samaritan and it is beyond shameful that powerful people within the Church still think that the State is the preferred medium for social justice. For those completely destitute and unable to work through no fault of their own, State support is a last resort necessity. Where the welfare state ideology, masquerading as social justice, has gone astray is in taking a last resort and always making it a first resort, with disastrous consequences that are obvious to all, and completely ignored by those who ever bleat “social justice” and almost always mean “state control”.