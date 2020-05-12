Obama and the Russian Collusion Hoax

It is becoming quite clear that the outgoing Obama administration was one of the main instigators of the Russian collusion hoax:

James Comey and Andrew McCabe, the director and deputy director of the FBI, respectively, both of whom were fired for corruption, directly contradicted Clapper’s testimony that he never told Obama about the intercepted phone calls between Flynn and Kislyak.

During congressional testimony on March 2, 2017, Comey said Clapper himself briefed Obama on the phone calls ahead of a pivotal Oval Office meeting about the matter between Obama, then-White House National Security Adviser Susan Rice, Comey, and then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates.

According to Comey, the FBI was tasked with helping to figure out why Russia didn’t escalate tensions with the U.S. following the expulsion of several dozen Russian diplomats in late 2016.

“[A]ll the Intelligence Community was trying to figure out, so what is going on here?” Comey testified. “And so we were all tasked to find out, do you have anything [redacted] that might reflect on this. That turned up these calls [between Flynn and Kislyak] at the end of December, beginning of January.”

“And then I briefed it to the Director of National Intelligence, and Director Clapper asked me for copies [redacted], which I shared with him,” Comey continued. “In the first week of January, he briefed the President and the Vice President and then President Obama’s senior team about what we found and what we had seen to help them understand why the Russians were reacting the way they did.”

In his book, McCabe told a similar story and pegged Clapper as the official who briefed Obama about the Flynn calls.

“The [Presidential Daily Briefing] staff decided to write an intelligence assessment as to why Putin made the choice he did,” McCabe wrote. “They issued a request to the intelligence community: Anyone who had information on the topic was invited to offer it for consideration.”

“In response to that request, the FBI queried our own holdings,” McCabe continued. “We came across information indicating that General Michael Flynn, the president-elect’s nominee for the post of national security adviser, had held several conversations with the Russian ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak, in which the sanctions were discussed.”

“An analyst shared it with me; I shared it with Comey; Comey shared it with the director of national intelligence, James Clapper; and Clapper verbally briefed it to President Obama,” McCabe wrote.

Go here to read the rest. The Russian Collusion Hoax was manufactured at the highest level of our government to sabotage a duly elected President of these United States. If that doesn’t terrify you, it shoud.