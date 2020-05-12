Risk Is Our Business

Preach it Captain! For all the sons of Adams and the daughters of Eve, risk is always a part of our lives, an inescapable element of this Vale of Tears.
Preach it Captain! For all the sons of Adams and the daughters of Eve, risk is always a part of our lives, an inescapable element of this Vale of Tears.
Christopher Johnson at Midwest Conservative Journal takes another look at Illinois, the punchline for the nation: If Tripping The Light Fat-tastic gets
Thou shalt not do that which is unjust, nor judge unjustly. Respect not the person of the poor, nor honor the
SHE was niece to the consul and martyr St. Flavius Clemens, being the daughter of his sister as Eusebius testifies; 1 consequently
5 Comments
Net Neutrality requires the following rebuttal, from Karen:
You’re all going to DIE!
Dear God, How I love being 2 miles off shore fishing from in a ocean kayak, now only if the beaches would open up – I could launch!
Brilliant Ernst:
Because we’re ‘ere lad. Nobody else. Just us.
I couldn’t find either Thomas Mitchell’s Doc Boone from Stagecoach or the Shakespeare quoting Doctor from Only Angels Have Wings.
Jack Hawkins, however, is everywhere.
“Because we’re ‘ere lad. Nobody else. Just us.”
Hey! One of my most favorite lines from ANY movie!