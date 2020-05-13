Don’t Be a Redcoat

“I want to remind you that regardless of where you stand on the coronavirus we don’t have the authority to do those things to people just because a mayor or a governor tells you otherwise I don’t care if it’s your sergeant or your Chief of Police we don’t get to violate people’s constitutional rights because somebody in our chain of command tells us otherwise it’s not how this country works those are de facto arrests you know we’re violating people’s rights.”

Officer Greg Anderson

Powerful plea by a Port of Seattke cop, and a special forces veteran, to other cops, asking them not to trample on the rights of the citizens they are paid to protect. Because of this video Officer Greg Anderson now risks being fired. Go here to read all about it. One of the cant phrases of the Left is “speaking truth to power.” When leftists are in power, as is the case in Seattle, the last thing they want to hear is truth.