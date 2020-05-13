May 13, 2020: US Death Toll

Just to keep track of the nonsense that has wrecked our economy and generally made our politicians run around as if their fool heads were on fire, each day I publish the corona virus total death toll in the US based upon the latest data I can find. A single death is an immense tragedy if you love the person. However, we are not talking about love, but rather public policy, which should always involve a sober analysis of risk and cost. Please recall that in a bad normal flu year our death toll in the US can be as high as 90,000.
Note: this will be a total death toll since the beginning of this bad farce, and not a daily toll. As of the beginning of May 13 the death toll is 83,425 . May the Perpetual Light shine upon them.
We had a significant drop yesterday in deaths, as we can see looking at the death tolls on Tuesdays during April, since April 1, when the ramp up of deaths was beginning.
may 5: 2,350
April 29: 2,390
April 22: 2,358
April 15: 2,631
April 8: 2,165
April 1: 1,243
The total deaths reported on May 12 was 1,630.
2 Comments
These facts must be most disappointing to Democrat politicians. Surely, they will find a way to keep the panic anti-Trump party going.
Of course, the death count itself is fake. “The US is roughly 4% of the world’s population. Yet the US has 32% of the world’s reported cases, and 26% of the reported deaths. In what most consider the country with the best medical system.
Now either those numbers are correct or the way the US is counting is different from most other places. I say the latter.”
https://wmbriggs.com/post/30804/
Good news. Metro Detroit, Covid19 HQ for Michigan, may open for public Mass on May 19. I assume ArchB Vigneron or his direct staff will have Mass at the Cathedral, and the expectation is fairly light attendance (it’s a Tuesday, afterall). All parishes will resume (w SD, masks, etc) on May 29.
.
What I wonder is how will they enforce 25% capacity.
.
https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/05/12/public-masses-resume-archdiocese-detroit/3119513001/