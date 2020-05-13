Remember That May is the Month of Mary

The spirit of 1776 lives in the Prairie State: Starting Wednesday, Madison County will begin its phased plan to reopen the county,
“I want to remind you that regardless of where you stand on the coronavirus we don’t have the authority to do those
Abbess at Poitiers. Patron of the Trinitarians, and against perils at sea. Brought up by ST. RADEGUND, queen of France, who founded
3 Comments
“Yesterday, two pilgrims bypassed security restrictions and attempted to reach the Chapel of the Apparitions, but were stopped by security agents and were detained by the Portuguese Republican National Guard (GNR), the Shrine reported to Portuguese media.”
https://www.explica.co/for-the-first-time-in-100-years-a-solitary-sanctuary-of-fatima-remembers-the-apparition-of-the-virgin/amp/
And
https://www.churchmilitant.com/news/article/army-lays-seige-to-fatima
“Portugal’s government launched Operation “Fátima at Home” Monday at 9 a.m. through Wednesday, stationing 3,500 troops from the National Republican Guard (GNR) to “monitor, sensitize and deter possible movements, whether on foot or in a vehicle,” GNR Director of Operations Vítor Rodrigues told Rádio Renascença.”
The modern police state is better at holding the faithful at bay than in 1918.
Especially when it’s for your own good.
I remember singing this in a chapel court yard in the Bronx about 65 years ago.
Bring flowers of the fairest
Bring flowers of the rarest
From garden and woodland
And hillside and vale
Our full hearts are swelling
Our Glad voices telling
The praise of the loveliest
Rose of the vale
O Mary! we crown thee with blossoms today
Queen of the Angels, Queen of the May
O Mary! we crown thee with blossoms today
Queen of the Angels, Queen of the May
Our voices ascending,
In harmony blending
Oh! Thus may our hearts turn
Dear Mother, to thee
Oh! Thus shall we prove thee
How truly we love thee
How dark without Mary
Life’s journey would be
O Mary! we crown thee with blossoms today
Queen of the Angels, Queen of the May
O Mary! we crown thee with blossoms today
Queen of the Angels, Queen of the May
O Virgin most tender
Our homage we render
Thy love and protection
Sweet Mother, to win
In danger defend us
In sorrow befriend us
And shield our hearts
From contagion and sin
O Mary! we crown thee with blossoms today
Queen of the Angels, Queen of the May
O Mary! we crown thee with blossoms today
Queen of the Angels, Queen of the May
Of Mothers the dearest
Oh, wilt thou be nearest
When life with temptation
Is darkly replete
Forsake us, O never
Our hearts be they ever
As Pure as the lilies
We lay at thy feet
O Mary! we crown thee with blossoms today
Queen of the Angels, Queen of the May
O Mary! we crown thee with blossoms today
Queen of the Angels, Queen of the May