Remember That May is the Month of Mary

  1. “Yesterday, two pilgrims bypassed security restrictions and attempted to reach the Chapel of the Apparitions, but were stopped by security agents and were detained by the Portuguese Republican National Guard (GNR), the Shrine reported to Portuguese media.”
    https://www.explica.co/for-the-first-time-in-100-years-a-solitary-sanctuary-of-fatima-remembers-the-apparition-of-the-virgin/amp/
    And
    https://www.churchmilitant.com/news/article/army-lays-seige-to-fatima
    “Portugal’s government launched Operation “Fátima at Home” Monday at 9 a.m. through Wednesday, stationing 3,500 troops from the National Republican Guard (GNR) to “monitor, sensitize and deter possible movements, whether on foot or in a vehicle,” GNR Director of Operations Vítor Rodrigues told Rádio Renascença.”

    The modern police state is better at holding the faithful at bay than in 1918.

  3. I remember singing this in a chapel court yard in the Bronx about 65 years ago.

    Bring flowers of the fairest
    Bring flowers of the rarest
    From garden and woodland
    And hillside and vale
    Our full hearts are swelling
    Our Glad voices telling
    The praise of the loveliest
    Rose of the vale

    O Mary! we crown thee with blossoms today
    Queen of the Angels, Queen of the May
    O Mary! we crown thee with blossoms today
    Queen of the Angels, Queen of the May

    Our voices ascending,
    In harmony blending
    Oh! Thus may our hearts turn
    Dear Mother, to thee
    Oh! Thus shall we prove thee
    How truly we love thee
    How dark without Mary
    Life’s journey would be

    O Mary! we crown thee with blossoms today
    Queen of the Angels, Queen of the May
    O Mary! we crown thee with blossoms today
    Queen of the Angels, Queen of the May

    O Virgin most tender
    Our homage we render
    Thy love and protection
    Sweet Mother, to win
    In danger defend us
    In sorrow befriend us
    And shield our hearts
    From contagion and sin

    O Mary! we crown thee with blossoms today
    Queen of the Angels, Queen of the May
    O Mary! we crown thee with blossoms today
    Queen of the Angels, Queen of the May

    Of Mothers the dearest
    Oh, wilt thou be nearest
    When life with temptation
    Is darkly replete
    Forsake us, O never
    Our hearts be they ever
    As Pure as the lilies
    We lay at thy feet

    O Mary! we crown thee with blossoms today
    Queen of the Angels, Queen of the May
    O Mary! we crown thee with blossoms today
    Queen of the Angels, Queen of the May

