The Land of Lincoln Rebellion Grows

Starting Wednesday, Madison County will begin its phased plan to reopen the county, officially going against Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s statewide plan to reopen Illinois.

The county Board of Health on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to approve the resolution, 26-2, becoming one of the first counties in Illinois to defy the statewide stay-at-home order.

The four-phase plan will begin Wednesday, May 13, and stretch until late June.

