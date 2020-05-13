The Land of Lincoln Rebellion Grows

The spirit of 1776 lives in the Prairie State:
Starting Wednesday, Madison County will begin its phased plan to reopen the county, officially going against Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s statewide plan to reopen Illinois.
The county Board of Health on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to approve the resolution, 26-2, becoming one of the first counties in Illinois to defy the statewide stay-at-home order.
The four-phase plan will begin Wednesday, May 13, and stretch until late June.
5 Comments
Hope the rebellion against lockdown insanity succeeds. If so, others are sure to follow. Question: Does the state impose mandatory measures to protect people against hurricanes if there is little or no likelihood?.
As a former resident of Madison County, a Democrat stronghold since at least the1950’s, I am amazed and most pleasantly so. This is something Jabba will be unable to ignore or wave off.
So the latest: after threatening to withhold state funding from Madison County, Jabba goes on to admit hospitalizations are decreasing but still claims the state is a MONTH away from peaking. Unbelievable.
https://www.bnd.com/news/coronavirus/article242648651.html
(I tried to send this before but got an error message from Safari saying the network connection was lost. So here goes again, hope it’s not a double post )
Don, sorry for being so verbose on this thread, but I meant to ask this question earlier: Jabba keeps blathering on about how he is the only one “listening to the scientists and the epidemiologists…”, but I cannot find an instance where he has named his sources and shared publicly their alleged wisdom. Has he done so and I just missed it? Or is this all just smoke and mirrors?
Or is this all just smoke and mirrors?
Smoke and mirrors. Pritzker understands real science as well as a dog understands algebra.