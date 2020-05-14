PA Health Secretary’s Mother Moved Out of Nursing Home

After he issued the order to violate obvious steps to protect assisted living and long term care facilities from COVID-19, specifically requiring that they take known actively infected residents back from the hospital before they’d fully recovered and would not infect other residents.

As opposed to the obvious actually-attempting-to-protect-the-vulnerable step of quarantining those who are known to be infected at the hospital, unless there was a pressing reason to discharge them.

He also, of course, made hay of not being able to visit his mother in one of those facilities.

h/t CMR.