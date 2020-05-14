PA Health Secretary’s Mother Moved Out of Nursing Home

After he issued the order to violate obvious steps to protect assisted living and long term care facilities from COVID-19, specifically requiring that they take known actively infected residents back from the hospital before they’d fully recovered and would not infect other residents.
As opposed to the obvious actually-attempting-to-protect-the-vulnerable step of quarantining those who are known to be infected at the hospital, unless there was a pressing reason to discharge them.
He also, of course, made hay of not being able to visit his mother in one of those facilities.
h/t CMR.
Sorry, I don’t think he has a mother. I think he was created in Dr. Frankenstein’s laboratory.
BTW, it was another botched job by Dr. F.
“My mother is 95 years old. She is very intelligent and more than competent to make her own decisions.”-Then why can’t the rest of us?
Note: his name is now Dr. Rachel Levine, he’s in pediatrics with practicing a focus on psychiatry related to eating, suicide and body image disorders, although it’s hard to be sure what exactly his focus was in college since he’s only listed as ‘Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine.’
I have seen him identified as both a pediatrician and a psychiatrist. It’s possible he got doctorates in both, or even more, he graduated college the year I was born, that’s more than enough time.
For those wondering: as he wishes to be identified as ‘transwoman’ since 2011, I am identifying him as that; a publicly biological male who wishes to be treated as female, and his name is Rachel. I know he and his wife had two children, who should be about my age, but didn’t dig any more than that.
For those karens desiring to do the usual strawman attack at any resistance to this attempted appropriation: yes, I can and do interact with folks who appear to be men attempting to appear to be women.
I have a gaming friend who I neither know nor care what reproductive equipment she has, even with chat and “check out my cute baby!” type exchanges. (My babies are lower case, hers is named Baby and has four legs.) It’s a fairly regular amusement for my husband and I that even when folks know we’re a married couple, most of the time they guess who is who incorrectly. The only time that I’ve noticed folks behaving differently when they believe I’m female it’s been a very obvious predator or abuser who just flipped tactics.
They may just be rather unfortunate women, as I honestly would’ve assumed this guy was, save that every **** article makes a point that he’s a transwoman.
I also know folks who are visa-versa, for what appear to be gals passing as guys, and I have been ‘misgendered,’ both innocently and non– want to guess from which direction the very obviously non-innocent came?
I take my best guess and go with that, so as to not cause a confrontation. When someone chooses a confrontation by demanding that I pretend to believe a male can become a female in humans, on the other hand, that choice has been removed– and that is what demanding acknowledgement of his being ‘transgendered’ is.
The attempt to frame not submitting to that as an attack is a very clear form of the ‘Reverse Victim and Offender’ part of DARVO.
(Deny and Attack are the first two, if you are not familiar with it; ran into that formalization …gads, has to be about a decade back. )
Ken-
because he issued orders!
Conclusion: The Catholic Church has become a co-conspirator of the virus hoax.
MD, I don’t hold any brief for Dr. Levine (he/she has made enough bad decisions to hurt his/her reputation), but I’d be very interested to know why you say “Conclusion: The Catholic Church has become a co-conspirator of the virus hoax.”. Was the Church (Diocese of Harrisburg) involved in the transfer? I’m curious, not critical.
Foxfier: Thanks for bringing this up. I didn’t see any mention of it in our local paper…but did find it in Keystone Report (the PA equivalent of Drudge).
My dog thinks he’s a cat, but I refuse to call him kitty or buy him a fish. It would be a lie and a denial of reality. I ain’t gonna be an accomplance or an enabler. If I change my mind on the denial of reality part, I’all apply for Emmitt Sullivan’s job after he joins Joe Biden in his basement.
Conclusion: The Catholic Church has become a co-conspirator of the virus hoax.
Huh?
Dude with Serious Issues was hypocrite about protecting his mother from danger he put everybody else’s mother in, thus Catholic Church what?
Time for some eye bleach. This gentleman is one of many government officials I hope to see sued into financial oblivion.