PopeWatch: Fatima

“Today we celebrate the liturgical memorial of Our Lady of Fatima,” said Pope Francis in his greetings to Polish-speaking listeners at the weekly General Audience.“We turn our thoughts to the apparitions and its message transmitted throughout the world,” he added.

Pope Francis recalled the attack on the life of Pope St. John Paul II. He pointed out that his predecessor experienced “the maternal intervention of the Holy Virgin” in sparing his life.

The Pope also said that Monday, 18 May, marks the 100th anniversary of JPII’s birth. The Pope said he will celebrate his morning Mass on the altar over the Saint’s tomb in St. Peter’s Basilica. “Let us thank God for giving us this saintly Bishop of Rome,” he said, “and ask him to help us: that he might help this Church of Rome to convert and strive ahead.”

Pope Francis then went on to pray for peace in the world, the end of the coronavirus pandemic, and the spirit of penance and conversion for the world through the intercession of Our Lady.

The Pope invited the Italian-speaking faithful to have constant recourse to Our Lady’s help, so that everyone might persevere in the love of God and neighbour. He prayed especially for the young, the elderly, the sick and the newlyweds.

