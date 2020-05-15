Meanwhile, Back in the Iron Pyrites State

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

FREMONT, CA—Confused police attempted to take Elon Musk into custody today only to discover it was only a hologram decoy and the real Musk was taking off on a spacecraft toward the Red Planet.

The police called for Musk to come in quietly as they raided his Tesla factory, which he reopened in defiance of government orders.

“Hey, it’s an imposter!” shouted an arresting officer as he attempted to tackle Musk but faceplanted on the concrete instead.

“He’s getting away!” cried his partner as he gestured toward a rocket in its final countdown stages. “Get him!”

“You’ll always remember today as the day you almost caught the great Elon Musk!” he cried as his SpaceX rocket took off toward Mars.

“Curse you, Musk!” the officers shouted, shaking their fists at the heavens.

Go here to read the rest. Will the last person to leave California please remember to turn off the lights?