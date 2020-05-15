May 15, 2020: US Death Toll

Just to keep track of the nonsense that has wrecked our economy and generally made our politicians run around as if their fool heads were on fire, each day I publish the corona virus total death toll in the US based upon the latest data I can find. A single death is an immense tragedy if you love the person. However, we are not talking about love, but rather public policy, which should always involve a sober analysis of risk and cost. Please recall that in a bad normal flu year our death toll in the US can be as high as 90,000.
Note: this will be a total death toll since the beginning of this bad farce, and not a daily toll. As of the beginning of May 15 the death toll is 86,912. May the Perpetual Light shine upon them.
We had a significant drop yesterday in deaths, as we can see by looking at the death tolls on Thursdays during April, since April 1, when the ramp up of deaths was beginning, and on the Thursday in the first week in May.
may 7: 2,129
April 30: 2,201
April 23: 2,340
April 16: 2,193
April 9: 2,111
April 2: 1,182
The total deaths reported on May 14 was 1,715 .
One Comment
Let’s play. Go to the bank. Ask for 200 rolls of pennies. Wait! You likely need to go to every bank branch in the county to get $100 in pennies. Break them up and spread them on your basement floor. Now, take away three. There are still 9,997 pennies all over the place.
That number works out to 0.026% of US population, or three per 10,000, or 263 per 1,000,000, which is highly preferable because it more effectively scares people.
Seen at Instapundit. Pandemic Panic Porn (PPP) – Colorado man dies with astounding blood-alcohol level of 0.55. For PPP purposes, China Murder Virus was listed as cause of death. The county coroner ruled that he died of ethanol toxicity, but had tested positive for CMV. N.B. CMV has a 99% recovery rate – if you’re under 60, not 200 lbs. overweight, not already critically ill.
On Kauai, HI recently four 20-something men hanged themselves – were not wearing masks. That brought the island’s year-to-date suicides up to five. Not known whether they were listed as CMV victims. Likely, they were victims of the economic and emotional suicide inflicted on their state by crazed democrat nut jobs. .