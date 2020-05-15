Reopening America is Happening

When politics and reality conflict, reality tends to have the Ace Cards.

  1. Personal note: Two of my sons who live in Michigan are trying to re-open their businesses but can’t get the workers to come back who are paid $1000. per week to stay home in total unemployment insurance due to a $600. virus supplement. This is plainly insane. My guess is this may be the real reason for the continued lockdown. Isn’t Democrat largess wonderful?!

    In 2020 money doesn’t grow on trees; it is trees, ground up to make paper money.

