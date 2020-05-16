May 16, 2020: US Death Toll

Just to keep track of the nonsense that has wrecked our economy and generally made our politicians run around as if their fool heads were on fire, each day I publish the corona virus total death toll in the US based upon the latest data I can find. A single death is an immense tragedy if you love the person. However, we are not talking about love, but rather public policy, which should always involve a sober analysis of risk and cost. Please recall that in a bad normal flu year our death toll in the US can be as high as 90,000.

Note: this will be a total death toll since the beginning of this bad farce, and not a daily toll. As of the beginning of May 16 the death toll is 88,507. May the Perpetual Light shine upon them.

We had a significant drop yesterday in deaths, as we can see by looking at the death tolls on Fridays since the beginning of April, when the ramp up of deaths was beginning.

May 8: 1687



May 1: 1,897

April 24: 1,957



April 17: 2,543



April 10: 2,236

April 3: 1,263



The total deaths reported on May 15 was 1,595 .