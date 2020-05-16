May 16, 2020: US Death Toll

Just to keep track of the nonsense that has wrecked our economy and generally made our politicians run around as if their fool heads were on fire, each day I publish the corona virus total death toll in the US based upon the latest data I can find. A single death is an immense tragedy if you love the person. However, we are not talking about love, but rather public policy, which should always involve a sober analysis of risk and cost. Please recall that in a bad normal flu year our death toll in the US can be as high as 90,000.
Note: this will be a total death toll since the beginning of this bad farce, and not a daily toll. As of the beginning of May 16 the death toll is 88,507. May the Perpetual Light shine upon them.
We had a significant drop yesterday in deaths, as we can see by looking at the death tolls on Fridays since the beginning of April, when the ramp up of deaths was beginning.
May 8: 1687
May 1: 1,897
April 24: 1,957
April 17: 2,543
April 10: 2,236
April 3: 1,263
The total deaths reported on May 15 was 1,595 .
Who can believe the numbers when we have nearly 25% of the Covid world-wide deaths but only 4% of the population. Nonsense is right.
What are the estimated flu deaths so far this year?