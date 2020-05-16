Strange Days

Hattip to Dale Price.
A new study out of the University of Washington has left local pet owners with mixed emotions after scientists confirmed that their beloved pet cats cannot spread the COVID-19 virus, but definitely would knowingly and willingly do so if given the option.
Go here to read the rest.
One Comment
I could believe it. Bruisette has sneezed in my face on more than one occasion. I keep telling her to use a Kleenex. Tiger who looks exactly like sinister model on the posit likes to play in water e.g. knocking over a full gravity waterer then playing in the water on the hardwood floor. What does he want? Perrier? I drink the same well water. Is there no gratitude? I rescued Tiger and Ginger as kittens last August from the dump. Ginger steals. I found a rosary, hair ribbon, a slipper and sock in her bathtub stash. I may have to take them to an animal psychologist if these abhorrent behaviors continue. Behavior mod has not worked. Surely there’s medication that can be prescribed?