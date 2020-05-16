Thought For the Day

  1. How many times have the goal posts moved already?

    -The virus is not a threat, even restricting travel would be an overreaction.

    -We need to make sure that hospitals are overrun. Let’s flatten that curve! Two weeks to slow the spread!

    -Oh wait, make that another two weeks. Even though actual hospital usage was far below our predictions.

    -Or maybe another two months. We have to be careful because there might be another flareup.

    That’s pretty much where we are, but people have already proposed:

    -Since there’s likely to be a resurgence in the fall, we can only open up at very low capacity before then.

    -It would be foolish to lift anything before there’s a vacccine.

    Right now getting a vaccine is the absolutely final, this time we’re totally serious, there’s no way that it will ever be extended beyond that. But I’m sure that as we get a vaccine developed the goal posts will move further. At first people will say that we need to wait until the vaccine is shown to be effective, then we need to wait until a sufficiently high percentage of the population is vaccinated, then we’ll hear that we can’t open up completely until there are no other possible diseases that might still be lurking out there.

