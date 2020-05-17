I’ll Have a Side Order of Eternal Salvation With That Please

 

Rain and thunderstorms in my part of Central Illinois today but my spirits are sunny.  We had our first drive-by communion at Saint Pat’s in Dwight, with blessing of vehicles thrown in.  Photos courtesy of my bride.  I have been eight weeks without the sacrament of the Eucharist, unprecedented for me since my First Communion 53 years ago.  No man dying of thirst in the desert received water more gratefully than I received the Body of Christ today.  Gratias Deo!

 










		

				

				

				

			
		

				

				

				

					

			
						
		

				

				

				

				

			
    Cool.
    
.
    
We could have gone today, but it was not advertised and I think maybe our priest jumped the gun a little.
    
.
    
Officially, we can go next Sunday.
    
			
    
		
    

	
