Is Covid-19 Wuhan Flu?

“May 16, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – A team of Australian scientists has produced new evidence that the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is optimized for penetration into human cells rather than animal cells, undermining the theory that the virus randomly evolved in an animal subject before passing into human beings, and suggesting instead that it was developed in a laboratory.”

This is a story that has shocking implications. I have tried to follow the suggestion of Bishop Zubic (Pittsburgh) that in these times one should try to build bridges and be an agent of peace. But this report is enough to break that resolution. I’m not an expert in virology, but if you read the story to the end you’ll find that the scientist making this proposal has impeccable credentials.

