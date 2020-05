Law blogger Viva Frei does a first rate job in explaining the Government’s motion to dismiss in the case against General Michael Flynn. Go here to read the motion. The Flynn case is a prime example of a perjury trap where there was no underlying crime. It was a political prosecution from the onset with the top officials at the FBI and the Justice Department using the case as part of their ongoing war against the Trump administration. A prime example of the Deep State at work on our dime.

