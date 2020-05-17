Thought For the Day

  1. Face masks probably work against Coronaviris (SARS-Cov-2) about as well as condoms against HIV. I do think face masks help, even the cloth ones. And HIV is slowed down by condoms. I do believe that. But people will not, over the long haul, use them properly in everyday life, especially if said people are untrained.
    I assume people have seen that now children are falling sick and dying (or they will die, in vast numbers. We need a model!) of from some kind of inflammatory disease caused by this new SARS. Parents cannot go back to work if the children cannot go back to school or daycare. Children are even less likely to use masks properly than adults. No 4-year-old-girl will mess up the princess dress she has insisted on wearing to pre-school for six days straight (and counting) with a mask. More stringent regulations on daycares and (private) schools that will make them much more expensive in the next few months.
