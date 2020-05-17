Thought For the Day

Napoleon, Wargamers and Complexity
Gen. Schiller (Maximilian Schell): To paraphrase Napoleon, morality is on the side of the heaviest artillery. Lionel Evans (Charlton Heston):Whatever happened to
Gen. Schiller (Maximilian Schell): To paraphrase Napoleon, morality is on the side of the heaviest artillery. Lionel Evans (Charlton Heston):Whatever happened to
Just to keep track of the nonsense that has wrecked our economy and generally made our politicians run around as if their
The Sister catechist must be ready, at every moment, to instruct the little ones and the uneducated. She must not count the
One Comment
Face masks probably work against Coronaviris (SARS-Cov-2) about as well as condoms against HIV. I do think face masks help, even the cloth ones. And HIV is slowed down by condoms. I do believe that. But people will not, over the long haul, use them properly in everyday life, especially if said people are untrained.
.
I assume people have seen that now children are falling sick and dying (or they will die, in vast numbers. We need a model!) of from some kind of inflammatory disease caused by this new SARS. Parents cannot go back to work if the children cannot go back to school or daycare. Children are even less likely to use masks properly than adults. No 4-year-old-girl will mess up the princess dress she has insisted on wearing to pre-school for six days straight (and counting) with a mask. More stringent regulations on daycares and (private) schools that will make them much more expensive in the next few months.
.
http://www.foxnews.com/health/colorado-sees-first-coronavirus-outbreaks-connected-to-childcare-centers