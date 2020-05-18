Laws That Are Impossible to Enforce Won’t Be

And laws that people feel morally fine violating will be.

8 Comments

  1. I’m hoping the contempt and anger folks like these are feeling towards these edicts will translate into some housecleaning the next time these governors and mayors try for re-election.

  3. I’d like to hope that too, but I’m expecting more of the same. Too many think it’s the government’s job to take care of people.

  4. We’ve also seen what photojournolists can do with telephoto lenses. So maybe it’s crowed, or maybe it’s only as crowded as a beach full of families/groups etc. trying to stay 6 ft. apart can be.

  5. Unfortunately contempt for bad laws can stimulate contempt for law itself in fallen human nature.

  6. sic semper tyrannis

    I Did a search and found that the NY Soviet Socialist Republic does not have a statute for recalling the governor.

    Not to worry, already a lawsuit alleges that Cuomama staged a “bloodless coup” denying New Yorkers of their Constitutional rights. Il Duce should be slammed by [at least] 10,000 law suits from business owners whose businesses were bankrupted by his illogical, unconstitutional diktats.

