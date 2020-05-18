May 18, 2020: US Death Toll

Just to keep track of the nonsense that has wrecked our economy and generally made our politicians run around as if their fool heads were on fire, each day I publish the corona virus total death toll in the US based upon the latest data I can find. A single death is an immense tragedy if you love the person. However, we are not talking about love, but rather public policy, which should always involve a sober analysis of risk and cost. Please recall that in a bad normal flu year our death toll in the US can be as high as 90,000.
Note: this will be a total death toll since the beginning of this bad farce, and not a daily toll. As of the beginning of May 18 the claimed, as suspect as that claim is, death toll is 90,978. May the Perpetual Light shine upon them.
2 Comments
Hopefully lessons will be learned. One of which is that the economy (the material sustenance of our lives) should never ever be closed down for any reason. If things get bad enough the economy will close down by itself.
Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.
Just came in from walking the pooch. As we walked, a hearse and six cars (headlights and four-ways) slowly passed. In NY, it is custom to drive past a decedent’s home before driving to the cemetery. I took off my cap as they passed and said a prayer.
Pray for the living and the dead.