PopeWatch: Staying on Message

Anyone hoping that the Pope and the Vatican will learn anything from the virus debacle is probably sadly mistaken. Case in point:

The emergency caused by coronavirus has made the situation of many vulnerable people even more precarious; it has also highlighted that immigrants are essential to the fabric of our society, Cardinal Michael Czerny says.

The cardinal also urged local solutions to address the needs of immigrant and refugee families around the world.

Speaking to CNA over Skype in Rome, Czerny highlighted that immigrants often fill jobs of an essential nature in their adoptive countries.

“Who are the orderlies and the cleaning people and who are the support staff in the hospitals? Who are the people who are picking the fruit and vegetables that we really do need to receive?” he asked.

“Who are the people who are taking care of our elderly or challenged people or other people who need support and care?” he asked. “Many, many, many of them are people in these categories [of migrant or refugee], who are here doing the work because it’s the work we need.”

Go here to read the rest. Let’s see, the liberty of the Church was put on deep freeze for months, the Faithful deprived of the sacraments, almost all clergy seeming to have taken a vow of silence on this whole issue, and all this Jesuit apparatchik can think of is how much we rely on immigrants. Invincible ignorance on display. The crew at the Vatican has learned nothing from the shameful farce, and apparently the beatings of the Faithful will continue until morale improves.