Thought For the Day

Laws That Are Impossible to Enforce Won’t Be
And laws that people feel morally fine violating will be.
And laws that people feel morally fine violating will be.
The things you find on Youtube! Yesterday my wife and I watched the film Counterpoint (1968), one of the more off
See Anastasius, Theophanes, Marcellinus, &c., collected by Papebroke, Maij, t. 6, Fleury, Hist. b. 32. A.D. 526. POPE JOHN was by birth
6 Comments
Why, if it prosper, none dare call it fascism.
What was it Huey Long said again?
A villain I have always had a bit of liking for. He said that when fascism came to America it would be called anti-fascism, or words to that effect. A politician on the eloquence level of FDR or Reagan. If he had lived he would have had a major impact on our history, almost all bad I suspect.
https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=the+kingfish+huey+long+randy+newman&&view=detail&mid=BC754E56DA4B8D66DC1DBC754E56DA4B8D66DC1D&&FORM=VRDGAR&ru=%2Fvideos%2Fsearch%3Fq%3Dthe%2520kingfish%2520huey%2520long%2520randy%2520newman%26qs%3Dn%26form%3DQBVR%26sp%3D-1%26pq%3Dthe%2520kingfish%2520huey%2520long%2520randy%2520newman%26sc%3D0-35%26sk%3D%26cvid%3D9B68D86C728F442384152B0121915DE1
Why, if it prosper, none dare call it fascism.
Comment of the week Tom! Take ‘er away Sam!
https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=stars+and+stripes+sam+the+eagle&qpvt=stars+and+stripes+sam+the+eagle&view=detail&mid=A0376BD1C9D0D778DD64A0376BD1C9D0D778DD64&&FORM=VRDGAR&ru=%2Fvideos%2Fsearch%3Fq%3Dstars%2Band%2Bstripes%2Bsam%2Bthe%2Beagle%26qpvt%3Dstars%2Band%2Bstripes%2Bsam%2Bthe%2Beagle%26FORM%3DVDRE
John Harington, “Treason doth never prosper: What’s the reason? For if it prosper, none dare call it treason.”
Seneca, “Successful and fortunate crime is called ‘virtue.'”
Like some that weaponized the me-too movement weren’t really interested in accusations if there was evidence and a democrat involved…. or those who weren’t interested in who was wearing blackface if there was a democrat involved…. or those who really weren’t interested in promoting women in politics if those women were republican… or those who really weren’t interested in government abuse of power if it involved a former democratic president.
A pattern emerges.