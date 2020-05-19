Lawrence Charles McClarey: In Memoriam

Birth: September 5, 1991
(Feast day of Saint Lawrence Justinian)
Death: May 19, 2013
(Pentecost)
25 Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live:
26 And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die. Believest thou this?
27 She saith unto him, Yea, Lord: I believe that thou art the Christ, the Son of God, which should come into the world.
John 11: 25-27
5 Comments
:hug:
Praying for you and your family today
🙏
May his soul rest in eternal peace. May God be your family’s comfort and support.
Thank you for sharing Larry with us.
Godspeed, Larry and all of your family.