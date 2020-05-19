Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Prudentiana

St. Pudentiana, Virgin

SHE was sister of St. Praxedes, and daughter of Pudens a Roman senator, who was converted to the faith by the apostles SS. Peter and Paul. Her festival is mentioned in the Sacramentary of St. Gregory. Her church in Rome is esteemed the most ancient that is known in the world. It was in the first ages called the church of the Pastor, and is said to have been the palace of Pudens, in which St. Peter lodged and celebrated the divine mysteries. See the Bollandists, and Tillem. t. 2. 1

Butler’s Lives of the Saints