Der Fuhreress in Talks to Be Biden’s Veep Nominee

Hitler in drag as Biden’s Veep? I told you this campaign would be fun! I’m not getting my hopes up however. Even the Biden campaign would not be that suicidal. After her turn as would be Dictatress in Michigan, she would give pause even to the most yellow dog Democrats, probably cost Biden Michigan and be a negative two percent around the country. Plus, real Veep candidates do not talk about the possibility, leaving any announcement to the head of the ticket. I think her blabbing about this is probably further indication that she is none too bright. For what it is worth, here is the story:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has confirmed she is in talks with Joe Biden’s campaign to become his running mate, as the race to join his ticket reaches an unseen fever pitch.

“I’ve had a conversation with some folks,” Whitmer said in a Tuesday morning interview on the “Today” show.

“It was just an opening conversation and it’s not something that I would call a professional formalized vetting,” she added.

