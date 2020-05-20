Flynn Case: Emergency Petition for Writ of Mandamus

In the Flynn case, his very able attorney Sidney Powell has filed a Petition for a Writ of Mandamus with the DC Circuit to put an end to this clown show. Go here to read the Petition. She is asking the DC Circuit to order the trial court to immediately grant the motion to dismiss filed by the government, vacate the order allowing amicus curiae (friend of the court briefs) and to have the case reassigned to a new trial judge for any further proceedings. These are unusual remedies to say the least, but considering the bizarre antics of the trial court, go here to read all about them, they are completely justified. Judge Sullivan, and his manifest contempt for the law which he is supposed to be a neutral finder of, helps explain how this nation got Trump, and why he needs to be re-elected. His tenure has demonstrated the willingness of elites like the Judge to cast away any and all standards in their crusade against Orange Man Bad.

