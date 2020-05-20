Mercenary?

Well Norma McCorvey, the Roe in Roe v. Wade, is in the news three years after her death, with a documentary stating that prior to her death in 2017 she admitted that her turning against abortion was simply a matter of being bribed by pro-life groups and that she remained pro-abortion. From Lifesite News:

Decades after the Supreme Court invented the right to abortion using her case, McCorvey converted to the pro-life position after spending years supporting abortion and even working a ta local abortion clinic. And for decades more, she supported pro-life efforts and worked closely with pro-life groups.

As she explained in 2012: “I’m Norma McCorvey, the former Jane Roe of the Roe vs. Wade decision that brought ‘legal’ child killing to America. I was persuaded by feminist attorneys to lie; to say that I was raped, and needed an abortion. It was all a lie. Since then, over 50 million babies have been murdered. I will take this burden to my grave.”

Now, beyond the grave — years after her death — abortion activists are resorting to revisionist history to make it appear that not only was McCorvey not pro-life but making the baseless accusation that pro-life groups paid her to recant her support for abortion.

A new documentary film AKA Jane Roe features an interview with an elderly and frail McCorvey just before her death. Although the full, unedited version has not been released, the documentary purportedly shows McCorvey making some stunning claims. As the pro-abortion Daily Beast writes:

“This is my deathbed confession,” she chuckles, sitting in a chair in her nursing home room, on oxygen. Sweeney asks McCorvey, “Did [the evangelicals] use you as a trophy?” “Of course,” she replies. “I was the Big Fish.”

“Do you think you would say that you used them?” Sweeney responds. “Well,” says McCorvey, “I think it was a mutual thing. I took their money and they took me out in front of the cameras and told me what to say. That’s what I’d say.” She even gives an example of her scripted anti-abortion lines. “I’m a good actress,” she points out. “Of course, I’m not acting now.”

This is unlike what McCorvey said publicly.

In a video before her death, McCorvey explained her effort to obtain a legal abortion in the 1970s when facing an unplanned pregnancy. However, she never had an abortion and realized that her court case was the biggest mistake of her life.

Keep up with the latest pro-life news and information on Twitter.

“Back in 1973, I was a very confused twenty-one year old with one child and facing an unplanned pregnancy,” she says in the ad. “At the time I fought to obtain a legal abortion, but truth be told, I have three daughters and never had an abortion.”

“I think it’s safe to say that the entire abortion industry is based on a lie…. I am dedicated to spending the rest of my life undoing the law that bears my name,” McCorvey says.

She concluded the 60 second ad with the words: “You read about me in history books, but now I am dedicated to spreading the truth about preserving the dignity of all human life from natural conception to natural death.”

Whether McCorvey is telling the truth or has been coerced and used by abortion advocates looking to undermine the pro-life movement is a very real question. There’s significant doubt about the veracity of a so-called “deathbed confessional” if only because Norma was consistently pro-life for decades but publicly and privately.

While its clear abortion activists exploited a frail and broken McCorvey with a last-minute interview to further their agenda, what’s also very clear to everyone who personally knew Norma over the years is that she was totally and genuinely pro-life. In private email exchanges to this author over the years prior to her death, she never vacillated from her pro-life views and repeatedly thanked LifeNews for standing up for unborn babies.

Father Frank Pavone spent many years with McCorvey and personally facilitated her conversion to become a Catholic. He says the Norma presented in the documentary and pro-abortion articles about it is vastly different from the woman he knew.

Go here to read the rest. I met Norma McCorvey and talked to her back in 2006 when the Caring Pregnancy Center in my county had her as a speaker. I was President of the Board of Directors and I had a private conservation with her. Nothing about her seemed inauthentic or rehearsed. In our private conversation she told me that she began her trip to the pro-life side when she was working at a Planned Parenthood clinic and one of the pro-life demonstrators would bring her small daughter with her. She found herself looking forward to seeing the child who was cute and adorable. One of the clinic escorts started screaming at the child and Norma ordered her off the premises. If she was acting she deserved an academy award. I have spent my professional life questioning people. I have often dealt with liars, and few have fooled me. There are various tells I look for: rehearsed, averts their gaze, confused by simple questions, body language, etc. Norma McCorvey, when I spoke with her, gave me no indication that she did not believe every word she was saying.

Our stipend for her speaking was $1,000.00, a typical speaking fee, perhaps on the low side. If she was in it for the money she was selling herself cheaply. I have seen estimates that for speaking at pro-life events McCorvey might have made $22,000.00 a year. She could have earned more on welfare.



The director of the documentary is apparently a loon who did documentaries about small “trans kids”.

I assume the “documentary was not released now for maximum political impact. I find it unsurprising that the same media who ignored her switch to the pro-life side for decades is championing this story three years after her death.



Norma struck me back in 2006 as an ill-educated woman who had led a fairly chaotic, and rough, life. She also struck me as someone who liked to please people. I think this vulture wormed her way into her life and wore her down when she was in her final illness. I would note that Father Pavone, the head of Priests for Life, did her funeral mass, and was a firm friend of hers. Go here to read what he has said about this. He spoke to her the day of her death.



I deal with the elderly all the time in my practice. Something that I am always on the lookout for are suspicious last minute changes in wills, because elderly people, especially when they are dying, can be subject to manipulation by the unscrupulous. I suspect this is precisely what happened here. Rest in peace Norma.



