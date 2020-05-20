Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Bernardine of Siena

“Let Mary never be far from your lips
and from your heart.
Following her, you will never lose your way.
Praying to her, you will never sink into despair.
Contemplating her, you will never go wrong.”
Saint Bernardine of Siena
“Let Mary never be far from your lips
and from your heart.
Following her, you will never lose your way.
Praying to her, you will never sink into despair.
Contemplating her, you will never go wrong.”
Saint Bernardine of Siena
Laura Klassen is a treasure.
In the Flynn case, his very able attorney Sidney Powell has filed a Petition for a Writ of Mandamus with the
“If the angels were capable of envy, they would envy us for two things: one is the receiving of Holy Communion, and