Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Bernardine of Siena

“Let Mary never be far from your lips
and from your heart.
Following her, you will never lose your way.
Praying to her, you will never sink into despair.
Contemplating her, you will never go wrong.”

Saint Bernardine of Siena

