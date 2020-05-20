The Incredible Trump

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

WASHINGTON, D.C.—President Trump revealed he has been taking hydroxychloroquine, but it appears he may have overdone it as he has transformed into a giant orange mutant.

Trump had gone down to the science lab in the basement of the White House and demanded more hydroxychloroquine. “You’ve already had one hydroxychloroquine today,” the inventor of the drug, Dr. Bob Hydroxychloroquine, told him. He was chained to the workstation, being forced to cook up more and more of the drug for the president.

“Yes, but what about second hydroxychloroquine?” Trump said, grabbing a beaker of a bubbling blue substance from the scientist. “I love this stuff!”

“My gosh,” the horrified scientist muttered, taking off his glasses. “No mortal can handle that much!” The researcher tried to flee but was yanked back by his chains, knocking over an experimental gamma ray gun that fired straight at Trump’s face.

“Power… unlimited power!” bellowed Trump as he began to grow in size, his persimmon skin turning orange as his suit ripped off from his newfound giant muscles. “TRUMP ANGRY! TRUMP SMASH!”

Go here to read the rest. As always the President’s adversaries should be wary about getting him angry. They won’t like it when he is angry.