Free State v. Police State

One of the more frightening aspects of the current virus debacle is how quickly free states around the globe have been transformed into police states. I would prefer ten plagues to this. I hold to the old faith in liberty proclaimed by men like Patrick Henry and I will be hanged if I will see it lost in this generation to suit the whims of corrupt and power mad politicians. Rant off.
Are not lockdowns unconstituional? There should never be another lockdown as we now see how the government abuse them. And this should be another reason never, ever vote for a Democrat as they were the worst offenders.
Quarantine is one of the few routes for locking someone up when they didn’t do anything wrong– and this BS is burning up the “well, anybody could be infected” argument pretty ****ed well.
I fully expect to see a lot of lawsuits, and possibly the establishment of individual trials for quarantine.