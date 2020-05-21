And the Land of Lincoln Rebellion is having results:

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker decided treating the state’s struggling small business owners like criminals during the COVID-19 pandemic was not the best policy.

Pritzker’s office on May 20 withdrew his controversial rule that made a Class A misdemeanor out of violating his business closure order. The announcement came as the Illinois General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, or JCAR, was about to review the rule that imposed criminal penalties of up to a $2,500 fine and a year in jail.

The 12 state lawmakers on JCAR were inundated by calls and emails from constituents asking that they rescind Pritzker’s rule. More than 20,000 Illinoisans contacted JCAR members through illinoispolicy.org in the 48 hours leading up to the vote. Members are evenly split between the two political parties.

Small businesses and local governments across the state have decried the unfairness of allowing large retailers to remain open and sell a wide variety of goods while smaller retailers were forced to stay closed for two months, because they did not sell “essential” items such as groceries.

“If the businesses that have been classified as essential are operating in a way that the governor feels is safe for the businesses, the employees and the customers, then we should have the right to do the same thing,” said Rob Knight, owner of a swimming school in Bloomington, Illinois.

Go here to read the rest. Illinois specializes in malignant politicians, but I have never seen one so cordially hated as Pritzker.