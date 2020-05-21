And the Land of Lincoln Rebellion is having results:
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker decided treating the state’s struggling small business owners like criminals during the COVID-19 pandemic was not the best policy.
Pritzker’s office on May 20 withdrew his controversial rule that made a Class A misdemeanor out of violating his business closure order. The announcement came as the Illinois General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, or JCAR, was about to review the rule that imposed criminal penalties of up to a $2,500 fine and a year in jail.
The 12 state lawmakers on JCAR were inundated by calls and emails from constituents asking that they rescind Pritzker’s rule. More than 20,000 Illinoisans contacted JCAR members through illinoispolicy.org in the 48 hours leading up to the vote. Members are evenly split between the two political parties.
Small businesses and local governments across the state have decried the unfairness of allowing large retailers to remain open and sell a wide variety of goods while smaller retailers were forced to stay closed for two months, because they did not sell “essential” items such as groceries.
“If the businesses that have been classified as essential are operating in a way that the governor feels is safe for the businesses, the employees and the customers, then we should have the right to do the same thing,” said Rob Knight, owner of a swimming school in Bloomington, Illinois.
Go here to read the rest. Illinois specializes in malignant politicians, but I have never seen one so cordially hated as Pritzker.
3 Comments
Amen!
I have a t-shirt that says, ” My governer is an idiot.”
So Governor Porky Pig of Illinois has relented…..Reichsfuhrer Wolfgang of Pennsylvania has not relented. Beauty salons cannot even sell haircare products curbside (while WalMart, Rite Aid and Walgreens are open), let alone cut hair. Now, for Reichsfuhrer Wolfgang, he has a Bozo Ring of hair that can be trimmed with hedge clippers and washed with laundry detergent (not even man enough to shave it off like I did 16 years ago).
Apparently the Wicked Witch of the Midwest still has stay at home orders in place for the flood victims and wants the Michigan State Police to arrest those scofflaws who dare to cut hair.
The village idiot in the Minnesota governor’s mansion has not lifted his order forbidding churches from opening in that state, although bars can open, so the Minnesota Bishops announced that they would open churches for Mass on May 26. I want to see the village idiot try to arrest everyone going to Mass.
Worse yet is the practice that Governor Fredo and Reichsfuhrer Wolfgang of sending covid 19 patients into nursing homes, thereby spreading the virus and infecting more people. Rest assured, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro will pull a Sgt. Schultz and do nothing. He is only interested in gay marriage, removing the statute of limitations on priests – and only priests – for abuse, and making the Little Sisters of the Poor pay for birth control. Scumbag. Thanks, Philadelphia and suburbs. You idiots are trying to turn Pennsylvania into New York State.