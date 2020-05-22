The President has proclaimed that churches are essential:

“Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential, but have left out churches and other houses of worship. It’s not right,” Trump said from the White House podium.

“The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now. For this weekend. If they don’t do it, I will override the governors.”

Go here to read the rest. I think the DOJ will be filing several law suits next week. I doubt if he will do this, but the President could always nationalize state National Guard units to enforce the free exercise rights of residents of a state.