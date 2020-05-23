Ibex: Fear No Gravity!

More to explorer

2 Comments

  1. “Where a goat can go, a man can go. And where a man can go, he can drag a gun.”
    ~ Maj. Gen. William Phillips during the Siege of Fort Ticonderoga

    Um, no.

  2. This makes me wonder if Looney Toons were right all along and as long as you don’t look down, you’ll be ok.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: