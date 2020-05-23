Minnesota Governor Caves

On Saturday, Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) announced that churches and other houses of worship would finally be allowed to host services with more than ten people. His announcement came after Catholic and Lutheran churches warned the governor that they would reopen their churches to more than ten people before May 31, Pentecost Sunday, with or without his permission.

Amazing what can be accomplished when the Catholic Church acts like the Catholic Church. Applause also to the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod and all denominations fighting to make freedom of religion once again a reality.