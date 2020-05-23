Minnesota Governor Caves

On Saturday, Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) announced that churches and other houses of worship would finally be allowed to host services with more than ten people. His announcement came after Catholic and Lutheran churches warned the governor that they would reopen their churches to more than ten people before May 31, Pentecost Sunday, with or without his permission.
Go here to read the rest. Amazing what can be accomplished when the Catholic Church acts like the Catholic Church. Applause also to the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod and all denominations fighting to make freedom of religion once again a reality.
During the press conference Governor Walz made sure to talk at length about how important religious worship is…. for muslims.
It didn’t hurt that Trump weighed in on Churches being essential.
If I was the kind of guy who wanted to troll Democrats, I’d be gloating over Walz caving to Trump.
Well, truth be told, I am that kind of guy, but I don’t know where DFLers go to hang out on the internet. And I don’t care enough to find out.
The 10 person restriction was silly. The nave of an ordinary small town nave can hold 40 even if everyone is six feet apart in all directions and churches can hold outdoor services as needed. What you need to stop is the singing and the handshaking. Masks would also be helpful.
In regard to some of our politicians, they open their mouths and your confidence in them just drains away.